Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.61

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.61 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.43). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.44), with a volume of 21,094 shares trading hands.

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.49. The stock has a market cap of £83.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74.

About Surface Transforms

(Get Rating)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.