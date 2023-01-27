Susan Helfrick Sells 16,947 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. 10,640,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.16.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

