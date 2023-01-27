SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $269.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $295.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.21. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $658.47.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

