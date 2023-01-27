SVB Leerink Lowers Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target to $7.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). On average, analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.