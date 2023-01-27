Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in January

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

