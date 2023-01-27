Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Up 0.2%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53.

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.36% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

