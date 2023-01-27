Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. 302,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,751. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

