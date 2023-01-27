Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.08 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $118.08 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,067.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00582326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00191878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

