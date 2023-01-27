T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.01, RTT News reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

