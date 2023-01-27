T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.8 %

TROW opened at $114.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

