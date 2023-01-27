T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.82. 421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

