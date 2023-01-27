Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Down 2.3 %

Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $211.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

