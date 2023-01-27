Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

