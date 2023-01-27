Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVE shares. Raymond James downgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.28 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

