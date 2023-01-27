Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,224,755 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $512.82 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

