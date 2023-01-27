TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

TaskUs stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 19,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,623. TaskUs has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.02 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

