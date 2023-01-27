TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

TaskUs Stock Down 2.1 %

TaskUs stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 19,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,623. TaskUs has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.02 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.