Taylor Maritime Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

Shares of TMIP opened at GBX 90.98 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.27. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.32 ($1.56).

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

