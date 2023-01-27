TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,704,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,320 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,207,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Saturday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $32.65. 724,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,448. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.