TD Asset Management Inc. Has $465.51 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of ServiceNow worth $465,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.71.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $461.28. 928,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 289.42, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

