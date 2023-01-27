TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,704,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,320 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,207,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after purchasing an additional 128,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,582,000 after buying an additional 285,949 shares during the period.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

BAM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 724,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,448. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

