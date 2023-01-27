TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75,518 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,518 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $499,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 71,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,829. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

