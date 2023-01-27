TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 142,016 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,052,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,016 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Cenovus Energy worth $545,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 96,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.