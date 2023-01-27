TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,308,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 942,035 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of Suncor Energy worth $801,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 158.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 138,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 131,285 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,544. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.