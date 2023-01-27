TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 26,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 70,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
TDCX Trading Up 9.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
