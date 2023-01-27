TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 26,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 70,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in TDCX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in TDCX during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TDCX by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

