TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.57 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.57 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. 197,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

