Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.