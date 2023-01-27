Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:THQ traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 70,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.