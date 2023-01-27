Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:THQ traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 70,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 109,496 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 64.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 179,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,375 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 792,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

