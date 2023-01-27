Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERIC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

