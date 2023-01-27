Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Temenos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 3,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. Temenos has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $168.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMSNY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

