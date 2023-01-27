Tenset (10SET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,516.96

Tenset (10SET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $123.23 million and approximately $90,516.96 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,725,559 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

