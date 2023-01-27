Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 59,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 14.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.