TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Reaches $212.45 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $212.45 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00078104 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00056595 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010574 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025857 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000251 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,275,160 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,964,695 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
