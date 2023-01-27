Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Articles

