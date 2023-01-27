Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,906.79 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,906.79 or 0.08259615 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $92.38 million and approximately $567,474.58 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 102% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00401036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.98 or 0.28149804 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00587446 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

