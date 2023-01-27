Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.64-$1.90 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.66.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,354,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 447,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 370,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.