TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.81

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 3052842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

