The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

