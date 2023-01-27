The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,468 ($42.94) to GBX 3,715 ($45.99) in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

About The Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

