The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.64. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

