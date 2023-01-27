The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Up 2%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.96). Approximately 337,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 92,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.94).

The City Pub Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.11 million and a P/E ratio of -28.21.

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

