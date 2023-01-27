The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 614,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,071,517. The company has a market cap of $262.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

