The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

CRTG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 334,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

