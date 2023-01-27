The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
CRTG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 334,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.