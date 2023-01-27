The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CBK opened at €9.96 ($10.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.34).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

