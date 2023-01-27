The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $85.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.36 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Comerica Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CMA opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

