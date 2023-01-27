The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $28.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.