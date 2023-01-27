The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Neutral

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $114.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $121.76.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

