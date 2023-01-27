The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.56. 591,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.