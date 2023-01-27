The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $29.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CL King cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

