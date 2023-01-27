The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 54.1% in January

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

CUBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,660.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,963 shares of company stock valued at $527,696. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

