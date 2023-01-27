The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $16.07. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 175,757 shares trading hands.
The India Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
